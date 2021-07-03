Teenage boy shot dead in Lodi parking lot

California News

LODI, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a parking lot, California police said Saturday.

Lodi police said in a statement they were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No other information was available.

Lodi is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento.