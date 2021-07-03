Teenage boy shot dead in Lodi parking lot
LODI, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after being shot in a parking lot, California police said Saturday.
Lodi police said in a statement they were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Friday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.
Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance. No other information was available.
Lodi is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento.
That’s just dandy. Back in our day, the worst that could happen to a 15 year old boy was maybe getting caught smoking cigarettes in a school bathroom. We have a lot of people living in this state that truly suck. Well, not just California, of course. And, of course, the wealthy whose life’s goal is putting people out of work or robbing everyday people of what little they have, is one root cause. Godlessness and immorality rank #1. And now we read of teenagers and tiny children, being slaughtered, daily, like it means nothing. Because now that is exactly what it means. Nothing. Duh, gee, I wonder if it was gang related. Let’s blame drugs and guns, always the made-to-order scapegoat.