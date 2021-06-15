Child Tax Credit online portal unveiled

California News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif, (KION) The online portal for the monthly Child Tax Credit has been unveiled, and families who qualify are expected to receive payments starting July 15th.

Families with children under the age of six will qualify for $300, and families with children between the ages of six and seventeen will qualify for $250.

