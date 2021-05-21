Residents evacuate and 2 structures damaged after wind-fueled Loma Fire

California News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KION) A fire broke out on TV Hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night around 9 p.m., prompting evacuations for surrounding areas and for KION's sister station KEYT.

As of Friday morning, the fire has burned about 10 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. Fire crews are on the scene mopping up hot spots to secure containment.

When the fire broke out on Thursday night, the flames crept up the mountain and right below CBS affiliate KEYT. The news crew was able to capture video of the blaze burning.

Fire crews described the Loma fire with a "rapid rate of spread" Thursday night.

Evacuations orders were lifted around 12:30 a.m.

Two homes are reportedly damaged, however no structures are completely destroyed. No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.