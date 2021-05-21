Loma Fire in Santa Barbara prompts evacuations, including KION sister station

California News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KION and KEYT)

UPDATE 5/21/2021 11:50 a.m. A fire that broke out on TV Hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night prompted evacuations around the area, including at KION's sister station, KEYT.

KEYT reports that all evacuations for the Loma Fire were lifted early Friday morning, and Santa Barbara County Fire estimates that the fire burned about 10 acres, and is now 70% contained.

Two homes were damaged by the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Santa Barbara police say they have arrested a man on arson charges. They believe he started at least five separate fires around the Loma Fire area Thursday night. KEYT reported that one of their crews saw the arrest happen and noted arson investigators in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: A fire broke out on TV Hill in Santa Barbara Thursday night around 9 p.m., prompting evacuations for surrounding areas and for KION's sister station KEYT.

As of Friday morning, the fire has burned about 10 acres, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. Fire crews are on the scene mopping up hot spots to secure containment.

When the fire broke out on Thursday night, the flames crept up the mountain and right below KEYT. The news crew was able to capture video of the blaze burning.

Fire crews described the Loma fire with a "rapid rate of spread" Thursday night.

Evacuations orders were lifted around 12:30 a.m.

Two homes are reportedly damaged, however no structures are completely destroyed. No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.