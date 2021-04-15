California residents ages 16+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

California News

(KION) -- As of April 15, all California residents who are 16 years old and older are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The state's vaccine scheduling website myturn.ca.gov is now allowing people ages 16 and up to schedule their appointment.

The expansion in eligibility comes as the state follows the CDC and FDA's recommendation of pausing administration of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

https://twitter.com/CAgovernor/status/1382496575465742338?s=20

For now, all Central Coast counties will be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Despite the pause, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) says the state is still on track to fully reopen the state's economy by June 15. The governor also says he expects all California college campuses to be open by Fall 2021.