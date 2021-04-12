Counter-protest follows reported “White Lives Matter” rally in Huntington Beach

California News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KION) After an extremist rally was planned in Southern California, community members planned a counter-protest.

Social media posts advertised an alleged "White Lives Matter" rally. The rally never actually happened but only a few alt right demonstrators were seen in the area.

Before the counter-protest happened, residents say there were people in Huntington Beach and Newport areas throwing Ku Klux Klan flyers into people yards.

Counter-protesters held their own demonstration Sunday morning, calling for unity and to end to hate speech in preparation of the extremist rally.

Hundreds of demonstrators were seen in Huntington Beach Sunday.

It appeared the majority of the group had the same message: hate is not welcome there.

Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly Sunday afternoon, and demonstrators eventually cleared the area.