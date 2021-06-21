Hollister shopping center construction moves forward

Business

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) A new shopping Center in Hollister aims to keep the local economy going strong.

Some residents took to social media. An arcade, bowling alley, music store and a Trader Joe's were among the many requests. Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velasquez said it's a way to keep money coming into the area.

Hollister is known for having many small-owned businesses, but this center will feature big chain stores like Ross, TJ MAXX, Panera Bread, Famous Footwear and more.

"This is a developer that put the deal together, those are his clients, a lot of the time, people think the city chooses. We do not choose," said Mayor Velasquez. "The developer works with his clients to bring them in."

According to Mayor Velasquez, one of the challenges residents face is having to travel out of the county to get their shopping done. "We had a good year last year and that was because our residents were shopping here locally and this definitely helps that," he said.

Buildings already appear to be standing in areas like McCray and on Park Street. Mayor Velasquez said the additional project buildings like the Ross and TJ MAXX will break ground later this summer.