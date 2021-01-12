Deadline fast approaches for California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant

Business

(KION) Small business owners will have to submit their applications by Wednesday if they want to be considered for the first round of COVID-19 relief grants in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the program last November, which will offer $500 million in aid to small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions.

The grants of up to $25,000 are need-based rather than first-come-first-served.

Non-profits would also be eligible for these grants.

The grant application closes on January 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

KION's Elisha Machado will have a live report with more information about the grant program on KION News at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

To apply for the grants and find out eligibility requirements visit https://careliefgrant.com/.

For more ways to support small businesses, check out 831LocalLinks here: https://831locallinks.com/.