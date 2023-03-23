Skip to Content
Raiders sign cornerback Duke Shelley

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley, who has played in Chicago and Minnesota, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Shelley played for the Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 career games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Shelley started five games last season with career highs of 31 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also had an interception.

The Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Kansas State.

