AP sources: Raiders set to trade Darren Waller to Giants

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants, who will send the Las Vegas Raiders a 2023 third-round draft pick, two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday.

They spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. One person said the Giants will send the Raiders their No. 100 overall selection, which was acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the deal for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Waller, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Last year’s starter, Daniel Bellinger, caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller twice has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, in 2019 and 2020, before injuries cut into his production the past two seasons. In 2022, Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three TDs, missing eight games because of a hamstring injury.

NOTE: The Giants have re-signed running back Matt Breida. He was the backup to Saquon Barkley. Breida had 54 carries for 220 yards and a touchdown last season.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.

