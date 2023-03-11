Skip to Content
Sparks police probe apparent murder-suicide; 2 men dead

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home in a residential area near Pyramid Way.

Officers say they found two adult males dead when they made a welfare check Friday at the residence in the 1500 block of 9th Street near Burgess Park.

An unidentified person had requested police check on the residents are not being able to make contact with them for several days, police said.

Detectives say a preliminary investigation indicates one man killed the other one then took his own life. The victims names have not been released.

Investigators say there’s no risk to the public. No other details have been released.

