Raiders have needs at QB, offensive line, defense

NEEDS: Quarterback is a good place to start after the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, and they have been linked with Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo as potential suitors. Las Vegas owns the seventh pick in the draft and also could go there for its next QB. Beyond that position, the Raiders have needs throughout their defense and on the offensive line. How much they commit financially to a quarterback will determine how much the Raiders can adequately address the rest of the roster.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.