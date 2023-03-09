Skip to Content
Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah, G Netane Muti

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Running back Ameer Abdullah and guard Netane Muti re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Abdullah was used primarily as a pass-catching back and on special teams last season. He caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, and averaged 20.9 yards on 26 kickoff returns. Abdullah also rushed four times for 20 yards.

Muti joined the Raiders in Week 15 last season. The Denver Broncos selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft.

If they hadn’t re-signed, Abdullah would have been an unrestricted free agent and Muti a restricted one.

