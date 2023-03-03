Legionnaires’ disease found in 2 past Las Vegas hotel guests

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas area health officials say Legionnaires’ disease was found in two people who stayed at the same hotel in recent months.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday it is looking into two cases reported in guests who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino a few miles west of the Strip.

One guest visited there in January. The other in December.

The hotel is informing current and past guests going back to Dec. 16 of possible exposure.

The Health District has taken water samples around the hotel and done other environmental testing. Officials say they confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria.

The Orleans Hotel has since started remediation procedures and a water management plan.

Legionnaires’ disease can develop from the inhaling of aerosol droplets of water contaminated with bacteria. This can come from showers, hot tubs, cooling towers, misters and decorative fountains. Experts say symptoms can surface two to 10 days after exposure and present like pneumonia. They include cough, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics.

Health officials have set up a website for guests who experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay to fill out a survey.