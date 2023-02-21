Storm to bring high winds to Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada

PHOENIX (AP) — A winter storm making its way through the western U.S. is expected to carry winds capable of downing power lines and trees in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, while dropping rain and snow.

Gusts could hit 55 mph (89 kph) in metropolitan Phoenix on Wednesday and even higher in Prescott and Flagstaff to the north, at 70 mph (113 kph), the National Weather Service said.

Up to a foot of snow is expected by Thursday morning in elevations above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) in Arizona, forecasters said.

Some schools in Flagstaff announced closures ahead of the storm that’s expected to hit Arizona on Tuesday night. Weather forecasters and local and state officials encouraged drivers to stay off the roads.

“Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust and snow,” the weather service in Flagstaff said.

The storm system will carry over into New Mexico with high winds, rain and possibly snow across the state Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque area. A high wind warning is in effect for most of New Mexico through Thursday morning, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph), the weather service there said.

Those winds speeds also could materialize in Nevada, where forecasters have issued a dust advisory for Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.