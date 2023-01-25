3 teens arrested, 2 hurt, 1 critical in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition.

Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“The motive appears to be drugs at his point in time,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area.

Furlong said extra deputies and juvenile probation officers were assigned to area schools on Wednesday to enhance security but there were no immediate reports of any additional danger.

The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno was identified as a 16-year-old from neighboring Lyon County who was shot in the face.

One of the three suspects arrested, a 16-year-old from Carson City, was treated for gunshot wounds to both legs Tuesday night before he was discharged and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.

He was booked on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other two suspects who fled the area Tuesday night were taken into custody Wednesday. They were identified as a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both from Carson City.

Sheriff’s deputies first responded to calls about a shooting at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of Carson City in a neighborhood behind a CVS pharmacy just north of U.S. Highway 50.

Minutes later they received a report of a gunshot victim in a vehicle about a half-mile away. Minutes after that, they received another report of a second victim near the original report of shots fired.

Furlong said formal charges were pending for the last two suspects apprehended on Wednesday. He said detectives are reviewing surveillance video as the investigation continues.