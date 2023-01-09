Officials: 1 dead, Reno officer among 2 wounded in shooting

RENO, Nev, (AP) — One person was killed and a police officer and another person were wounded in a shooting following a call about trouble at an apartment complex west of downtown Reno, authorities said Monday.

The wounded Reno police officer remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition after surgery at an area hospital, officials said. The condition of the other wounded person was not immediately made public.

KRNV-TV reported the initial call was for unknown trouble, and some nearby apartment buildings were evacuated after shots were fired after 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Officers responded and the shooting took place,” Deputy Reno Police Chief Tom Robinson told KTVN-TV in Reno at the scene on Sky Valley Drive. “We have two suspects that have been shot. We have two officers that were involved in the shooting and one of our officers was shot.”

Police spokesman Bryan Samudio told the Reno Gazette Journal that investigators were trying to determine how the shooting unfolded.

“It’s not completely clear who hit whom,” Samudio said. “I know the Reno police officers didn’t shoot each other, but we’re trying to get as many details as we can because it’s a pretty complicated crime scene right now.”

Washoe County sheriff’s investigators were heading the investigation and were expected to provide an update on Monday.