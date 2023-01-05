Chiefs hope to continue dominance of Raiders

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (13-3) AT LAS VEGAS (6-10)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chiefs by 9 1/2

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 5-10-1; Raiders 8-8

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 71-54-2

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on Oct. 10.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Broncos 27-24; Raiders lost to 49ers 37-34 in OT

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (21), PASS (1), SCORING (1)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (9), PASS (18), SCORING (20)

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (16), PASS (11), SCORING (12)

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (17), PASS (29), SCORING (25)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-5; Raiders minus-6

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Patrick Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season, though he’s also been prone to making inopportune mistakes, such as his pick in the end zone in last week’s win over Denver. Still, the Pro Bowl quarterback needs just 50 yards passing to break his own franchise record of 5,097 yards set during his 2018 MVP season. Last week, Mahomes joined Drew Brees as the only QBs in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 5,000 yards passing and 40 touchdown throws.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Maxx Crosby. He’s in a dry spell for sacks, not having had one over the past three games and one in five weeks. Especially with Chandler Jones out on the other side with an elbow injury, the Chiefs can load up on keeping Crosby out of the backfield. If he isn’t able to put pressure on Mahomes, it will be a long day for the Raiders defense. It might be anyway.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Raiders defense. It’s not a simple one-on-one matchup, and it will take a complete team effort by Las Vegas considering Kelce has eaten up the Raiders. He caught seven passes for just 25 yards in the October meeting, but four went for touchdowns. Kelce hauled in eight passes for 119 yards in another meeting last season.

KEY INJURIES: Chiefs LG Joe Thuney (ankle), WR Skyy Moore (hand) and CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip) missed practice time this week. So did K Harrison Butker, who experienced back spasms during Wednesday’s workout. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (hip and oblique) could miss the game. LB Darien Butler (concussion) was limited in practice this week.

SERIES NOTES: Kansas City has won the past four meetings, nine of 10 and 14 of 16. … Andy Reid is 16-3 against the Raiders since becoming Chiefs coach in 2013. Patrick Mahomes is 8-1 since becoming the starting quarterback in 2018. … The rivalry goes back to 1960 when they both were in the American Football League. The Raiders were in Oakland and the Chiefs were the Dallas Texans.

STATS AND STUFF: The Chiefs can match the franchise record for regular-season wins set in 2020. … Kansas City can set a franchise record with at least 300 yards total offense in its 16th consecutive game. … Reid needs five regular-season wins to pass Tom Landry (250) for fourth among NFL coaches. … Mahomes has 5,377 yards through the air and on the ground this season. He needs 186 yards to pass the record of 5,562 set by Brees in 2011. … Kelce needs eight catches to break the Chiefs season record of 111 set by Tyreek Hill during the 2021 season. Kelce is the only NFL tight end with multiple 100-catch seasons. … Kelce needs 180 yards receiving to break Hill’s season record for the Chiefs of 1,479 set in 2018. … The Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon is the first RB since 1947 to catch a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. He has eight TDs total over that span. … Chiefs DE George Karlaftis is third among rookies with 5 1/2 sacks this season. All but his first half-sack have come in the past six games. … Chiefs LB Nick Bolton needs 15 tackles to break Derrick Johnson’s season record of 179 set in 2011. … Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster needs 102 yards receiving for his second 1,000-yard season. He had 1,426 yards for Pittsburgh in 2018. … The Raiders are one of three teams with multiple games of 500-plus yards this season. Kansas City and Detroit are the others. Las Vegas has done it twice, including Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. This is the first time since 2011 the Raiders have had more than one game with at least 500 yards. … Davante Adams has the Raiders’ record with 1,443 receiving yards. Tim Brown held the mark with 1,408 yards in 1997. Adams needs one more touchdown catch to become the fifth receiver in NFL history with 15 or more TD receptions multiple times. … Josh Jacobs is 152 yards from setting the Raiders’ record for the most rushing yards in a season. Marcus Allen rushed for 1,759 yards in 1985. … Crosby leads the league with 20 tackles for loss. Only Khalil Mack with 23 in 2015 had more tackles for loss for the Raiders.

