Vegas police: Armed ‘road rage’ suspect killed by officers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police shot and killed a man Friday after he pointed a gun at another person in a “road rage” dispute and led police on a brief chase into a nearby neighborhood on the city’s east side, department officials said.

Police Capt. Carlos Hank said in a brief media statement the incident began with a 911 call about a motorist displaying a gun during an argument with another person about 11 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, a major crossroads on the city’s east side.

Arriving officers tried to stop the man in his vehicle, but he drove away, Hank said. Police followed, and the chase “culminated” in the neighborhood “at which time the officers fired their firearms, striking the suspect.”

No other injuries were reported.

The names of the officers and the man who was killed were not immediately disclosed, and Hank did not describe what the man did when confronted by officers or whether a weapon was recovered.

Officer Aden OcampoGomez, a department spokesman, declined to answer additional questions about the incident pending a media briefing by a police supervisor next week.