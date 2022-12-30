Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 2:20 PM

Clark County School District to unveil first electric bus

KION

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest school district now has its first electric bus.

The Clark County School District in Las Vegas will debut the new bus at a media event Tuesday.

The bus will actually go into circulation in the coming weeks.

District officials say it was obtained through grants from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

The school district claims to have the largest district-owned bus fleet in the country. It operates more than 1,500 routes and transports roughly 125,000 students a day.

Article Topic Follows: AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content