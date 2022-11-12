Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.