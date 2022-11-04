Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 6:36 PM

Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban

KION

By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots Friday, saying a modified procedure the county clerk proposed still raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.”

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, ordered Nye County last week to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots until after polls close on Nov. 8. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the American Civil Liberties Union’s objections to the reading of individual votes out loud.

In a letter Friday explaining her refusal to accept the county’s latest proposal for a silent hand-count, Cegavske invited county officials to resubmit another alternative.

But the move makes it nearly impossible for Nye County to revise, submit and get approved plans for the hand-count of mail-in ballots before polls close on Election Day.

Article Topic Follows: AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content