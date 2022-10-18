Sparks police fatally shoot suspect outside police station

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police fatally shot an armed man who fired at least two shots with a handgun outside police headquarters early Tuesday, police said.

Reno police are leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No one else was hurt, police said.

The man who hasn’t been identified fired a shot outside police headquarters on East Prater Way shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement.

After several hours of negotiations, officers shot the man after he rushed at officers and fired his handgun a second time, the statement said.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office is assisting Reno police in the investigation into the officer-involved shooting under regional protocols.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.