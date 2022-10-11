North Las Vegas PD fatally shoot armed man in Halloween mask

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Police say an officer shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at people while wearing a Halloween mask.

Authorities spoke at a media briefing Monday night, just hours after the fatal shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Investigators say someone called 9-1-1 to report an armed suspect had pulled a gun on him near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue.

Responding officers could not find the caller. They then returned about 15 minutes later when the same person dialed 9-1-1 again.

A second person also reported a man pointed a gun at customers of a mini market and then walked into the street.

Police found the suspect, who was wearing a mask resembling the Michael Myers character in the “Halloween” movies.

Police spokesman Alexander Cuevas says the officer ordered the suspect to surrender. But the suspect allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband as several bystanders stood nearby.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was not injured. Cuevas says he will be on paid administrative leave.

He could not say when body camera video would be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.