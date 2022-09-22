Nevada gov. announces digital prescription discount card

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Thursday said the state is launching a prescription discount card, a method of softening the rising costs of medications that is also used in Washington and Oregon.

The digital card, called ArrayRX, saves an average of 80% on generic prescriptions and up to 20% on brand name drugs and is free for Nevadans, Governor Steve Sisolak said. For those without health insurance, the card is set to lower costs significantly, he said at a Thursday press conference in Las Vegas. Those with health insurance will be able to compare their costs with ArrayRX, and can opt for whichever option is cheaper, he added.

“Taking care of yourself and prioritizing your health shouldn’t leave you bankrupt,” Sisolak said.

Nevada Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said the digital card is “another tool in our toolbox to ensure that Nevadans can continue to afford the healthcare that they need and to take care of their families.”

Sisolak announced in February at his State of the State address that Nevada would join Oregon and Washington in the Northwest Prescription Drug Consortium, a program to reduce prescription costs through state discount systems.

There is no cost to the state, Nevada’s Health and Human Services spokesperson said. Instead, there is a small transaction fee built into the price which is seen and paid by the consumer, which helps cover the cost of the program.

All residents in Nevada, Oregon and Washington qualify for the digital card regardless of age or income, according to ArrayRX, and can sign up on the ArrayRX website, where more information on prescription prices is available.