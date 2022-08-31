Nevada deputy not guilty of 1 sex assault, 1 battery charge

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — An Elko County sheriff’s deputy has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting and battering a woman in 2020 and a judge declared a mistrial on additional sexual assault and drug charges tied to earlier incidents.

An Elko County district court jury returned the not guilty verdicts Tuesday for Richard Lespade, 38, on the charges of sexual assault and battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Judge Mason Simons declared a mistrial on the other counts after the jury failed to reach a verdict on the second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, and a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance — the amphetamine Adderall.

Lespade has been on paid administrative leave since he was booked in Elko County Jail on the charges about a year ago.

Prosecutors said the accuser had an on-again, off-again relationship with Lespade, shared a child and was receiving child support from him.

The woman said that on two occasions he sexually assaulted her, causing a black eye and bloody ear, and dispensed Adderall to keep her in the relationship.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram told the Free Press that no decision has been made regarding a retrial for the remaining two counts.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said he’s waiting for the DA’s decision before initiating an internal review to determine whether to return Lespade to active duty.