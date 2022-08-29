Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court justice who has been a judge at every level in the state has submitted her resignation from the state’s highest court, telling the governor that she’ll step down Sept. 29.

Justice Abbi Silver also pointed in a letter, submitted Friday, to 13 years she spent as a prosecutor in Las Vegas. She grew up in Boulder City and at one time worked as a lifeguard at Caesars Palace.

“I prided myself on being the voice of victims of crimes,” she wrote, calling her nearly 20 years as a judge the greatest honor of her life.

“Regretfully, due to unforeseen circumstances, and to spend more time with my family, I will be retiring from the bench,” she said in the letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Silver was elected to Las Vegas Municipal Court in 2003, Las Vegas Justice Court in 2006 and Clark County District Court in 2008 and 2014. She was appointed by former Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, to the Nevada Court of Appeals when it formed in 2014.

Silver ran unopposed for an open state Supreme Court seat in 2018.

Sisolak, a Democrat, will name a replacement for Silver’s term, expiring in 2025, from among three candidates recommended by the state Commission on Judicial Selection.