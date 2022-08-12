NIT headed to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The NIT board also selected former coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters to join the NIT committee.

