Clark County School District confirms 1st case of monkeypox

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s largest school district has its first case of monkeypox.

The Clark County School District in Las Vegas announced Friday that someone at Palo Verde High School has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

District officials did not say whether the person was a student or school staffer.

In a message to parents, the school principal said administrators are working with the Southern Nevada Health District. Health officials will contact any parents whose children may need to be tested or monitored.

Clark County School District is comprised of 300,000 students and 40,000 employees.

The Southern Nevada Health District has documented 75 cases of monkeypox in the region.

Monkeypox symptoms can include a rash, fever, chills, exhaustion, muscle aches, headaches, respiratory symptoms and swollen lymph nodes.