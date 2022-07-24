Police investigate reported theft of Torah from Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they still are investigating the reported theft of an ancient Torah from a man who was staying at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro Police said the item was reported stolen from The Venetian last month.

They said a man told detectives that he had left his Torah inside of the convention room that had been converted into a synagogue.

Police said the Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8 and had remained in that location until it was reported stolen two days later.

Hotel video surveillance shows a man walking through the property pulling a suitcase on wheels, but police said Friday that they have not been able to identify the suspect yet.