Vegas company’s 3 Station Casinos sites to be razed, sold

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The corporate owner of several local Las Vegas-area casinos said Friday it plans to demolish three shuttered hotel towers and sell the properties that have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Red Rock Resorts said its Texas Station in North Las Vegas, neighboring Fiesta Rancho in Las Vegas and the Fiesta Henderson property will be razed “to reposition the land for sale,” although an ice rink at Fiesta Rancho will remain open.

“It is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures,” said Scott Kreeger, president of Station Casinos, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts. He said about one in three employees from those aging hotel-casinos today works at another Station Casinos property.

Station also owns the Red Rock Resort west of the Las Vegas Strip, Santa Fe Station in northwest Las Vegas, Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station properties in Henderson, and Palace Station and Boulder Station sites in Las Vegas. It operates several non-hotel Wildfire properties.

Red Rock Resorts in recent years bought, renovated and last year sold the Palms Casino Resort near the Las Vegas Strip to the Southern California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The tribe reopened that property in May.

Station Casinos is building a new property, dubbed the Durango Casino & Resort on a vacant site the company owns southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.