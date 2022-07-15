Suspect arrested in fatal-shooting Friday at Sparks bar

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police have arrested a 36-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting at a local bar.

Francisco Contreras of Sparks was arrested at about 8 a.m. Friday and booked into the county jail on one count of suspicion of open murder, police said.

He also faces one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to records at the Washoe County jail, where he was being held Friday without bail.

Police say Contreras is accused of shooting another man following an argument at the bar in the 1800 block of Prater Way west of Rock Boulevard. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Jail records don’t indicate whether Contreras has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.