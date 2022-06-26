Skip to Content
Body found in Las Vegas desert ID’d; Was a homicide victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim, according to authorities.

The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar.

The body was found last Sunday and Las Vegas Metro Police said it had signs of trauma.

Police said Lopez-Aguilar died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation was ongoing.

