Fire in downtown Las Vegas burns at least 10 buildings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — At least 10 buildings have been burned in a four-alarm fire overnight in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.

They said about 100 people went to an evacuation center and only one minor injury has been reported.

The exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed were still being counted.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The said fire crews returning to their station from a previous call when they noticed a large column of smoke in the downtown area around 1 a.m.

A building under construction inside a condominium complex was found engulfed in flames, threatening several nearby occupied condominiums.

Firefighters woke nearby residents, telling them to evacuate as soon as possible.

Authorities said a power pole near the building caught fire and fell, bringing down several power lines which led to a large power outage downtown.

Additional fire crew were called in from North Las Vegas and Clark County before most of the fire was under control by 6 a.m.