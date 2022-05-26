Data: Overseas flights, big April events boost Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gambling in Nevada continued a 14-month hot streak in April and a return of international flights boosted travel nearly to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic began more than two years ago, according to Las Vegas airport and state casino revenue reports.

The state Gaming Control Board said Thursday the $1.13 billion that casinos statewide reported winning last month represented the best April ever for the state, Clark County and the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada casinos have now reported winning at least $1 billion every month since March 2021.

Reid International Airport reported Wednesday it tallied almost 4.26 million arriving and departing passengers last month. That was just below the 4.28 million travelers the airport handled in April 2019.

Michael Lawton, senior Gaming Control Board analyst, noted the airport ramped up nonstop service with flights to and from cities in Mexico, Canada, Panama, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Las Vegas also hosted several big special entertainment events, Lawton said, including four sold-out nights at Allegiant Stadium by South Korean boy band BTS; the big National Association of Broadcasters show at the Las Vegas Convention Center; and the National Football League draft at several venues.

The Palms Casino Resort also reopened under its new owner, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.