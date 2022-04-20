California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Winter storm warnings are set to start going into effect along California’s mountainous eastern spine as a new cold front approaches. The system is the latest in a series of spring storms that has followed a dry winter that left California deep in drought. The Sacramento weather office says widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and periods of gusty winds will begin Wednesday afternoon and last into Friday. Winter storm warnings will start taking effect from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada. Forecasters warn that mountain travelers will likely face whiteout conditions, road closures and chain controls. Southern California could get showers from the system.