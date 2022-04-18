California to see more spring snow and rain after dry winter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More late-season snow and rain is predicted for California. A dry start to Monday is expected to give way to showers in the Central Valley and mountain snow by evening and continue into Tuesday. Four weeks into spring, winter weather advisories will be in effect Tuesday above 6,500 feet on the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and in the greater Lake Tahoe area. The National Weather Service advises travelers to expect snow and difficult conditions, including reduced visibility. In the Lake Tahoe area, ridgetop winds will gust up to 100 mph.