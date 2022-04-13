Skip to Content
Arrest in shooting of 9-year-old girl at California mall

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a store owner who mistakenly shot a 9-year-old girl while chasing shoplifters at a Southern California mall has been arrested in Nevada. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. They found the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested around 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol. Police say the man was chasing shoplifters from his shoe store when he opened fire. They say he missed the shoplifters, but hit the girl. 

