Judge rejects petition for Nevada school voucher initiative

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge in Carson City has dealt a setback to a group trying to get a school vouchers question before voters in Nevada. A ruling on Monday said petition wording is flawed and signatures can’t be collected for a proposed constitutional amendment to let parents use state money to pay for private school tuition. Education Freedom political action committee leader Erin Phillips said initiative backers may appeal to the state Supreme Court. Senior Judge Charles McGee’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in February by two top officials at the Rogers Foundation, which advocates for more state funding to public schools and backs a policy organization called Educate Nevada Now.