Judge admonishes former federal official during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former federal official who pleaded guilty in corruption and tax-related fraud cases has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas who said the man’s conduct undermined democracy. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon told 50-year-old Frederick Leavitt of Henderson that some people already distrust government and that the problem is worsened when public officials accept bribes and personally benefit from their government positions. Leavitt was sentenced Monday after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy charges. The sentence included an order that the former Bureau of Reclamation official pay $704,002 in restitution.