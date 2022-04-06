Body camera shows officer shoot at car outside Vegas school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School police in Las Vegas aired video from a campus officer’s body-worn camera showing him fire three gunshots at a moving car last week after the vehicle struck a girl amid a report of a fight in a high school parking lot. Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said Tuesday that two of four teens in the car received minor wounds, and the girl hit by the car was not seriously hurt. The officer was recorded shouting for people to get out of the way before the March 29 shooting at Western High School. Zink says the people in the vehicle weren’t students and the driver has been arrested.