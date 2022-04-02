Native American leaders seek more from US consultations

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland vowed on her first day on the job to ensure Native American tribes have opportunities to speak with her and the agencies she oversees. Haaland has been delivering on the promise, meeting with nearly 130 tribes over the past year. Her selection as the first Native American to serve in the position opened a door for tribes who point to a history fraught with broken promises and instances where the federal government failed to take their voices into account. Native American and Alaska Native groups are seeing change under Haaland but some remain frustrated with the pace of action.