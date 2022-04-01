Nevada mom jailed, accused of trying to kill infant daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old southern Nevada woman is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said she tried to suffocate her newborn daughter on the way to the hospital with family members worried about the baby’s condition. Ashley Hollingsworth was arrested Wednesday after Las Vegas police said she left the infant at a hospital, ran away and was found later with a head wound — telling officers she’ been beaten with a rock. Records show Hollingsworth remained jailed Friday with a court appearance scheduled Monday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports she told police she stopped taking medication while she was pregnant and she believed her baby was evil.