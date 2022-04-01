Ex-Nevada lawmaker indicted in campaign funds, address case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state Assembly member has been indicted on charges that he didn’t live in the district he represented, misused thousands of dollars in campaign funds and lied in statements and documents in 2018 and 2020. Alexander Assefa, a Democrat, represented a Las Vegas district for one term and was elected to a second term before he resigned just weeks ahead of the 2021 Legislature. His attorney, Damian Sheets, didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages about the indictment, filed Thursday. Assefa could face prison time if he’s convicted of perjury, theft or filing false records. He’s due for arraignment April 14 in Clark County District Court.