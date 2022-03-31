Grammy Awards sets sight on Las Vegas for first time

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys might be missing stars like Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye West as a performer, but the biggest night in music could still shine bright on the Las Vegas Strip. The ceremony relocated to Las Vegas for the first-time ever with several artists who could have epic nights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and leading nominee Jon Batiste. The awards shifted from Los Angeles because of the rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant in January. Host Trevor Noah calls Las Vegas a “perfect place to have a celebration” with fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The show airs live Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.