Nevada casino owner sued over pandemic jobs right-to-return

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A union representing housekeepers, bartenders and porters is backing a lawsuit alleging that one of the largest casino companies is breaking state law by not rehiring workers laid off because of coronavirus pandemic closures two years ago. Culinary Union officials said Tuesday the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of 76 non-union hospitality workers alleges Station Casinos is flagrantly violating a state right-to-return law the politically powerful union backed and the Legislature adopted last year. The union has for years fought to unionize employees of the subsidiary of publicly traded Red Rock Resorts. In a sharply worded statement, Station Casinos derided the lawsuit as a union publicity stunt intended to harass and bully the company.