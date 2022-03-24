Nevada officials report increased state revenue

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — State officials report that Nevada’s tax collections are running well above both last year’s levels and what forecasters predicted for the current fiscal year. A state economist told a legislative committee Wednesday that General fund revenue in the first six to eight months of the fiscal year totaled $2.75 billion. That’s $668.5 million more than forecast amount for the period. The amount of revenue collected so far represents 61% of what was predicted for the entire fiscal year. That’s up from the corresponding figure of 46.3% in the past fiscal year,. Economists said the fiscal year’s second half might not be as rosy but that they also don’t expect a dramatic drop in revenue.