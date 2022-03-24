Nevada hits 10,000-death threshold in coronavirus pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the first case in the state was announced two years ago. State health officials this week reported 82 more deaths since last week, bringing the overall total to 10,031. The Department of Health and Human Services scaled back this month to report COVID-19 data weekly, instead of the daily schedule adopted in 2020. The Nevada Hospital Association reported Wednesday that while staffing remains a concern, hospitalizations continue to decline and medical center operations are beginning to return to normal. The Southern Nevada Health Districts is working with several entities to test wastewater from the Las Vegas area and report weekly findings of the prevalence of COVID-19.