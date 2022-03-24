2 judges win approval for US District Court bench in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. District Court in Nevada is getting two new judges after Senate approval came for the lifetime appointments of former Clark County District Court Judge Cristina Silva and University of Nevada Las Vegas law school professor Anne Traum. Silva is a former federal prosecutor in Las Vegas and state prosecutor in Florida. She’ll fill a Las Vegas vacancy created in 2018. Traum is set to take a seat left open since 2016 in Reno. They were approved late Wednesday by the Senate. Nevada has seven federal judges, and the two vacancies were considered judicial emergencies by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.