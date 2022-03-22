Washoe County commission continues election reform debate

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — County commissioners in Reno are considering a sweeping election reform proposal. Dozens of residents lined up on both sides of the plans Tuesday to post sheriff’s deputies at all polling sites and require votes to be cast almost exclusively with paper ballots that would be counted by hand. Washoe County Commission Chairman Vaughn Hartung repeatedly had to quiet the crowd that already had offered more than five hours of public comment as the meeting continued toward the evening. Projections put the cost of implementation at about $5 million. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has vowed to sue if the plan is approved.